HANOI, Sept 11 These are some of the leading
stories in the official Vietnamese press on Wednesday. Reuters
has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
VIETNAM NEWS
-- Dairy product maker Vinamilk opened a $115
million factory in the southern province of Binh Duong on
Tuesday, which a company executive said was expected to make the
firm one of the world's 50 largest companies, with annual
revenues reaching $3 billion in 2017.
NHAN DAN
-- LG Electronics has secured a licence to
invest $1.5 billion in an electronic products manufacturing
complex in the northern port city of Haiphong, according to the
municipal authority. The complex is scheduled to start operation
in September 2015.
THANH NIEN
-- The Vietnam Asset Management Company will trade bad debts
in Vietnamese banks as of Sept. 15, following a State Bank of
Vietnam circular guiding details of the firm's operation.
THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM
-- Hanoi-based Vietcombank said its total loans at the end
of August were 2.8 percent higher than at the end of 2012,
mainly due to a rise in corporate demand for funds last month.
The bank had a negative credit growth of 1.47 percent in the
first half of this year against end-2012.
(Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Sunil Nair)