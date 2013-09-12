HANOI, Sept 12 These are some of the leading stories in the official Vietnamese press on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

VIETNAM NEWS

-- Vietnam's Prime Minister Nguyen Tan Dung would visit France later this month, State President Truong Tan Sang told a French delegation.

NHAN DAN

-- A Vietnamese man was sentenced to 15 years in jail on Wednesday after a central provincial court in Phu Yen found him guilty of subversive plots, according to court documents.

TUOI TRE

-- Vietnam and Singapore elevated their relationship to strategic partnership during a visit to Hanoi by Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, the Vietnamese government said.

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

-- Vietnam is expected to import 200,000 tonnes of raw cotton between September and December this year, up nearly 33 percent from a year ago, after imports in the first eight months rose 43.7 percent from the same period last year to 383,500 tonnes, industry reports show. U.S. cotton accounts for 30 percent of Vietnam's total import spending for the material.

-- The U.S. Department of Commerce has, for the first time, announced zero percent dumping tax for 33 Vietnamese shrimp exporting firms, according to the Vietnam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers.

-- Vietnam's crude steel and iron production has reached 1.8 million tonnes as of August, 12 percent below the level at the end of 2012, the Ministry of Industry and Trade said. (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Jijo Jacob)