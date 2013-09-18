HANOI, Sept 18 These are some of the leading stories in the official Vietnamese press on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

VIETNAM NEWS

-- Military-run Viettel has 40.05 percent of Vietnam's mobile phone subscription, followed by MobiFone's 21.4 percent and Vinaphone with 19.88 percent, according to the Vietnam 2013 White Book on information and communications.

-- Ho Chi Minh City-based Vinamilk plans to invest in milk factories abroad, including the United States and New Zealand, the company's chairwoman said.

THANH NIEN

-- Banks in Ho Chi Minh City had an average bad debt ratio of 5.99 percent of their total loans in August, a central bank official said.

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

-- Vietnam's banking sector posted a credit growth of 6.45 percent at the end of August against Dec. 31, 2012, of which dong loans rose 10.4 percent while loans in foreign currencies dropped 11.55 percent, the central bank said.

DAU TU

-- Several domestic banks are planning to seek central bank permission for raising their credit growth target so they could boost lending in the remaining months of 2013, bankers said.

LAO DONG

-- The central bank has sold about 57 tonnes of gold so far this year via auctions, about 30 tonnes of which were used to repay gold deposits. (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)