HANOI, Sept 23 These are some of the leading stories in the official Vietnamese press on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

LAO DONG

-- Telecom network providers are considering an increase in 3G rates in Vietnam as they are currently too low and the providers need more resources to reinvest in their networks, a Viettel Telecom official said.

-- Ten people were killed, 12 missing and another six injured by a tropical storm that hit Vietnam last week, the government's Central Committee for Flood and Storm Control said.

THANH NIEN

-- More than $730 million worth of foreign direct investment pledges were registered in Ho Chi Minh City between the start of the year and Sept. 19, up 18.6 percent from a year ago, the city's planning and investment department said.

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

-- Ho Chi Minh City-based Dong A Bank has secured a licence to issue 100 million new shares to existing shareholders, the State Securities Commission said. (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Sunil Nair)