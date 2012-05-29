HANOI May 29 These are some of the leading
stories in the official Vietnamese press on Tuesday. Reuters has
not verified these stories and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
FINANCIAL NEWS:
THANH NIEN
- Hanoi-based lender BIDV said it has cut interest rates to
12-13 percent on short-term dong loans for top clients,
following the central bank's key rate cuts on Monday.
THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM
- Vietnam will accelerate the privatisation of state-owned
enterprises by allowing investment banks to underwrite shares
instead of share auctions as present, based on a Finance
Ministry project submitted to the government. The ministry aims
by 2015 to sell 45 percent of the 659.3 trillion dong ($31.6
billion) worth of state funds currently in SOEs.
- Vietnam's posts and telecoms sectors posted a net revenue
of 60.3 trillion dong ($2.9 billion) in the first five months of
2012, a rise of 12.6 percent from the same period last year,
government statistics show.
GENERAL NEWS:
TUOI TRE
- Vietnam's police have detained a Philippine citizen
suspected of trafficking drugs from Mali, the Police Ministry
said.
($1=20,830 dong)
(Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom)