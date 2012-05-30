HANOI May 30 These are some of the leading stories in the official Vietnamese press on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

FINANCIAL NEWS:

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

- Ocean Group Co said its consolidated net profit in the first quarter dropped 33 percent from a year ago to 38.6 billion dong ($1.85 million).

NHAN DAN

- Vietnam's top mining group Vinacomin said it planned to raise 3 trillion dong ($144 million) this year through a corporate bond on domestic markets, with terms of up to seven years and a floating coupon. The group will use proceeds for investment and production projects.

DAU TU

- Ho Chi Minh City-based ABBank said it would raise its registered capital to 5 trillion dong ($240 million) by the year end, using its convertible bonds and also via a bonus share issue.

ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:

NHAN DAN

- A former deputy chief executive of Hanoi-based lender BIDV has been sentenced to 15 years in jail for abusing power, based on the verdict of the Hanoi People's Court.

HANOI MOI

- The Agriculture Ministry said it would spend 4 trillion dong ($192 million) from state budget from this July to support farmers in rice plantation, part of a national campaign to save at least 3.8 million hectares (9.4 million acres) of rice production.

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

- Rice exporters have signed deals to ship 300,000 tonnes in May, bringing the accumulated sale volume since the start of 2012 to 4.7 million tonnes, industry reports showed.

- Vietnam could fall short of more than 100,000 tonnes of sugar between now and the start of the 2012/13 sugar crushing season as demand is estimated at nearly 600,000 tonnes and supply could only reach 483,000 tonnes, the agriculture ministry said. ($1 = 20850 Vietnam dong) (Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)