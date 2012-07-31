HANOI, July 31 These are some of the leading stories in the official Vietnamese press on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

FINANCIAL NEWS:

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

- Stock brokerages will be allowed to join auctions of the State Treasury's T-bills along with banks, financial firms and insurers from Aug. 14, a central bank circular said.

- Vinamilk, a leading dairy producer, said it has invested 276 billion dong ($13.2 million) in a dairy product factory in the northern province of Thanh Hoa. The factory is slated to start operations in April 2013.

- The State Bank Of Vietnam will have more room to cut deposit rates by one to two percentage points if inflation stays between 5.5 percent and 6.5 percent this year, Bao Viet Securities said.

ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:

VIETNAM NEWS (vietnamnews.vnagency.com.vn)

- The trade value between Vietnam and Russia could reach $3 billion this year, President Truong Tan Sang told a business forum in Russia.

- The Dung Quat oil refinery will be exempted from the 25 percent corporate income tax for four years and subsequently subject to only 10 percent tax for 30 years, the government said.

LAO DONG

- More than 3,000 workers at a Taiwanese garment company in the northern province of Hai Duong have been on strike since July 27 to protest poor working conditions and increased workload that forces them to work 12 hours a day.

TUOI TRE

- Oil product importers said they plan to raise retail prices, pending approval by the finance ministry.

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

- Vietnam aims to have up to 45 percent of its population to be able to use the Internet by 2015 and raise it to 55-60 percent by 2020, the government said in its approval of a master plan to develop the country's telecommunications by 2020.

- State budget revenues in the first seven months of 2012 dipped 2.8 percent from a year ago to an estimated 393.5 trillion dong ($18.9 billion) due to import tax cuts and drop in major imported commodities, the finance ministry said. (Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom)