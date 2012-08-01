HANOI Aug 1 These are some of the leading stories in the official Vietnamese press on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

FINANCIAL NEWS:

SAIGON GIAI PHONG

- Major lenders, which have been granted the top credit quota of 17 percent this year, said they will fail to fulfil the quotas, with Vietcombank estimating its credit growth at below 12 percent and Sacombank at 10 percent.

LAO DONG

- Bad debt in the banking system may rise to 10 percent of total loans at the end of the year from 8 percent now, Le Xuan Nghia, former deputy chairman of the National Financial Supervisory Council, said.

ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:

VIETNAM NEWS

- It will be difficult for Vietnam to fulfil this year's gross domestic product growth target of 5.2-5.7 percent, which has been revised down from the initial target of 6.0-6.5 percent, the government said.

- The Mong Cai municipal authorities in northern Quang Ninh province said they have closed an illegally built $10 million wolfram refinery of a domestic company in the city and fined the firm for illegal construction.

LAO DONG

- Vietnam's economy has not fallen into deflation although the consumer price index has dropped for the second month, Vo Tri Thanh, deputy head of the Central Institute for Economic Management, said.

TUOI TRE

- Around 2.6 million people will be exempt from income tax from July 1, 2013 in accordance with the amended draft law on income tax to be sent to the National Assembly for approval in October. The draft law raises the minimum salary to be taxed to 9 million dong ($431.7) from 4 million dong and lifts the deduction for a dependent to 3.6 million from 1.6 million dong, said Vu Thi Mai, Deputy Minister of Finance.

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

- Sugar refineries in the Mekong Delta are scheduled to start the 2012/2013 crushing season in early September, about 20 days earlier than usual, in order to use the early harvested sugarcane, a Vietnam Sugar and Sugarcane Association official said.

- Vietnam's inflation could stay as high as 7 percent this year given no special measures are adopted, Vu Duc Dam, head of the Government Office said.

DAU TU

- Public debt in Vietnam eased to 54.6 percent of the country's gross domestic product in 2011 from 57.3 percent the previous year, still above the 50-percent psychological threshold. But the debt level is still safe in the medium term, said Pham The Anh, acting director of the Institute of Public Policy and Management.

