HANOI Aug 7 These are some of the leading
stories in the official Vietnamese press on Tuesday. Reuters has
not verified these stories and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
FINANCIAL NEWS:
TUOI TRE
- Lenders have cut lending rates to 10-15 percent for more
than 70 percent of their loans by Aug. 2, the central bank said,
citing banks' reports.
THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM
- It will be difficult for Vietnam's banking system to
achieve the central bank's credit growth target of 8-10 percent
in the second half of the year, given the nearly flat expansion
in the past seven months, analysts said.
- The central bank needs to be cautious about further rate
cuts to avoid putting a burden on lenders and prompting them to
shift their portfolio between dong and dollars, which will
result in pressure on the foreign exchange rate, the National
Financial Supervisory Commission said.
- The State Securities Commission, the stock market
regulator, said it has approved partly private Saigonbank to
sell 46.6 million shares to the public.
ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:
VIETNAM NEWS (vietnamnews.vnagency.com.vn)
- Dengue is rapidly spreading in southern cities and
provinces, with more than 1,000 fever cases recorded every week,
infecting nearly 15,000 people and killing 11 during the first
seven months of 2012, the General Department of Preventive
Medicine said.
- Vietnam and South Korea launched negotiations for a Free
Trade Agreement on Monday in Hanoi. Trade reached $17.8 billion
in 2011, making South Korea the country's fourth largest trading
after China, the United States and Japan.
TUOI TRE
- Police said they have detained three Lao people and seized
60 packs of heroin in the northern province of Hoa Binh while
they were transporting the drugs from Laos.
THANH NIEN
- Heads of government organisations may be disciplined or
even fired if corruption cases are found at their agencies, said
a government decree draft.
- Vietnam recorded a trade deficit of about $8.3 billion
with China in the first seven months of this year, while the gap
was $5.7 billion in trading with South Korea and $3.7 billion
with Taiwan, the Industry and Trade Ministry said.
THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM
- Vinacomin, Vietnam's top mining group, said its estimated
coal inventory at the end of July stood at more than 10.2
million tonnes as sales fell had fallen 15.7 percent in the
first seven months of 2012 from a year ago.
(Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom;Editing by Sunil Nair)