HANOI Aug 8 These are some of the leading stories in the official Vietnamese press on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

FINANCIAL NEWS:

TUOI TRE

- Partly private Maritime Bank said it has been offering loans in a package totalling 5 trillion dong ($239.8 million) for importers, with the maximum rate of 9 percent.

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

- Vietnam will curb inflation at single digits by the year end after the consumer price index in the first seven months edged up 2.2 percent from the end of 2011, Chairman Vu Viet Ngoan of the National Financial Supervisory Commission said.

- Some banks have recently raised deposit rates on terms below one year to 11-12 percent, exceeding the central bank's 9 percent ceiling as they want to keep clients, economists said.

LAO DONG

- The State Securities Commission, the stock market regulator, should take measures to prevent illegal trading by major stock holders to protect individual shareholders, the Vietnam Association of Financial Investors said.

ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:

VIETNAM NEWS (vietnamnews.vnagency.com.vn)

- Instead of inviting bids from companies as sought by the sugar association, the trade ministry has allocated sugar import quotas to food processing enterprises, with 50,000 tonnes to producers and another 20,000 tonnes to refineries, a ministry official said.

QUAN DOI NHAN DAN

- Vietnam now has files on 171,400 drugs addicts, up 8 percent from the same time last year, while the number of addicts being treated at health rehabilitation facilities and in their community is down, the Labour Ministry said.

SAIGON GIAI PHONG

- Retail prices have been stable in the past week after the second increase in fuel prices so far this year, supermarket operators and store owners said.

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

- Vietnam's economic growth between 2007 and 2011 after the country joined the World Trade Organisation slowed to 6.5 percent, lower than the rise of 7.8 percent in the 2002-2006 period, the Central Institute of Economic Management said. (Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Sunil Nair)