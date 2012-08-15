HANOI Aug 15 These are some of the leading stories in the official Vietnamese press on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

FINANCIAL NEWS:

THANH NIEN

- Many businesses said they still have to get loans at rates of 15-19 percent despite lenders' reports that they have cut rates to below 15 percent in accordance with the central bank's request.

LAO DONG

- FPT Corp, a leading software producer, said Red River Holding will buy 1 million shares of it between Aug. 16 and Sept. 14.

- The central bank said it has granted Petrovietnam Finance Corp the permission to raise long-term deposits and to issue bills.

- The easing inflation will give the central bank room to lower policy rates by one percentage point in the coming time, said Tran Thi Thanh Thao, an analyst at Military Bank Securities.

ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:

QUAN DOI NHAN DAN

- The Finance Ministry said it has urged state groups to prepare their restructuring plans and submit to the government for approval.

TUOI TRE

- The construction of 12 dams on the Mekong River in Laos and Cambodia does not only reduce the flow of fertile soil and change the biological environment in the downstream region in Vietnam but also in other regional countries, a Mekong Delta expert told a seminar on the Mekong on Tuesday.

- The authorities of Binh Duong province said they have granted licenses to five foreign-invested projects worth over $608 million, most of which belong to Japanese investors.

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

- Vietnam's rice export in the last quarter of this year could fall to between 1.3 million and 1.5 million tonnes from 2.3 million tonnes expected to be loaded in the third quarter ending September, the Vietnam Food Association said. (Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)