FINANCIAL NEWS:

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

- Saigon Hanoi Bank said it has opened a branch in the Laotian province of Champasak with a registered capital of $13 million.

- Agribank said it would cut loan rates for food stockpiling activities to a maximum 11 percent from 11.5 percent, adding it had lent a total of 280 billion dong ($13.4 million) for the purpose as of Aug. 10.

- Vietnam Construction and Import-Export Joint Stock Co , a leading real-estate developer, said it made losses of 757 billion dong ($36.3 million) in the first half of this year while its debt stood at 1.11 trillion dong.

ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:

VIETNAM NEWS

- Dengue fever is expected to rise in the next few months without more prevention efforts, said the steering board for dengue fever prevention, adding that 40,000 people were infected with the disease nationwide in the first seven months of the year, an increase of 35 percent from the same period last year.

TUOI TRE

- As of Nov. 1 online music sites in Vietnam will impose a fee of 1,000 dong (5 U.S. cents) for each download, following a deal signed on Wednesday between the Recording Industry Association of Vietnam, Hanoi-based MVCorp and the Vietnam Centre for Protection of Music Copyright. MVCorp will implement the deal.

- Southern Vietnam may face power shortages of about 1,000 megawatts in 2014 and 2,000 megawatts in 2016, said Nguyen Anh Tuan, deputy head of the Industry and Trade Ministry's energy institute.

- Vietnam should establish an independent supervisory commission to inspect fuel, energy markets to avoid interest conflict, said Nguyen Dinh Cung, deputy head of the Central Institute of Economic Management.

THANH NIEN

- The monthly consumer price index may rise in August after falling for two months due to an increase in the prices of goods after the electricity and fuel price hikes, said Vu Dinh Anh, deputy director of the Finance Ministry's Price Management Institute.

- Bird flu has resurfaced in the northern province of Nam Dinh, affecting nearly 8,000 chicken and ducks. The infection has been found in poultry in another four provinces in the north and the central regions.

- Hundreds villagers attacked the People's Committee office of a commune in the central province of Ha Tinh on Tuesday, beating the chairman, one of his deputies and several officials and police officers as they sought to free a man arrested for opposing officials on duty, the Ha Tinh police said. The case has been under investigation by provincial police.

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

- Vietnam could fulfill the year's target of exporting $6.5 billion worth of seafood products as shipments are expected to rise 17 percent in the third quarter from the second quarter to $1.84 billion, the Vietnam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers said.

