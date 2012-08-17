HANOI Aug 17 These are some of the leading stories in the official Vietnamese press on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

FINANCIAL NEWS:

LAO DONG

- A total of 10 domestic banks have received additional credit growth targets for 2012 from the central bank, the State Bank of Vietnam said.

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

- Petrovietnam Finance Corp's net profit will grow 16.6 percent this year from 2011 to 550 billion dong ($26.4 million), Ho Chi Minh City Securities Co said.

- Asia Commercial Bank said it would extend a package worth 5 trillion dong ($239.9 million) to real estate buyers for loans of up to 20 years with a rate of 14.5 percent.

ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:

NHAN DAN

- Companies with foreign investment bought about 600,000 tonnes of coffee in Vietnam last year, or nearly 60 percent of the country's total, meaning they now hold a governing role of Vietnam's coffee export market, while domestic firms have been very passive, the Agriculture Ministry said.

LAO DONG

- State-owned Vietnam Paper Corporation has proposed the Industry and Trade to cut its corporate income tax by 30 percent and exempt the value added tax for the last five months due to high inventory.

TUOI TRE

- The Dung Quat oil refinery, Vietnam's only such facility, lost $1 million a day during its latest shutdown to fix technical errors, causing a shortfall of 120,000 tonnes of oil products and more than 9,000 tonnes of gas to domestic markets, Chief Executive Officer Nguyen Hoai Giang said.

THANH NIEN

- The Defence Ministry said it has dispatched 20,000 soldiers, eight helicopters, 72 vessels and hundreds of vehicles to prepare for typhoon Kai Tak, which is expected to hit the northern province of Quang Ninh and Haiphong city at the weekend. (Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom)