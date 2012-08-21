HANOI Aug 21 These are some of the leading stories in the official Vietnamese press on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

FINANCIAL NEWS:

TUOI TRE

- Hoang Anh Gia Lai Co said it has raised 850 billion dong ($40.8 million) from a three-year bond issue.

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

- Lending rates need to decrease further from the current level of 14-16 percent to ease the burdens of businesses, said Cao Sy Kiem, member of the National Monetary Policy Advisory Council.

- Petrovietnam Construction Co said it made a consolidated net loss of 536.4 billion dong ($25.7 million) in the first half of this year.

- The Hanoi Stock Exchange said it had removed Vien Lien Co from its watch list as of Aug. 20 after the firm reported a net profit of 17.63 billion dong ($846,100).

ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:

VIETNAM NEWS (vietnamnews.vnagency.com.vn)

- The Malaysian government has instituted a dumping investigation of biaxially-oriented polypropylene films, a type of plastic wrapping material used in food processing that it imports from Vietnam, Taiwan, Thailand, China and Indonesia, Vietnam's trade ministry said.

TUOI TRE

- Ho Chi Minh City People's Court said it would delay the trial of state-run Tuoi Tre newspaper journalist Hoang Khuong, who had reported on traffic police receiving bribes and was then accused of bribery, to Sept. 6-7, in accordance with his lawyer's proposal.

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

- Hanoi's consumer price index in August rose 0.57 percent from July, while the index in Ho Chi Minh City was up 0.66 percent, the cities' statistics department said.

- Vietnam's shrimp exports this quarter are expected to fall 4 percent from the year before to an estimated $690 million, the Vietnam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers said.

($1=20,835 dong) (Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Sunil Nair)