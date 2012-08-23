HANOI Aug 23 These are some of the leading stories in the official Vietnamese press on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

FINANCIAL NEWS:

THANH NIEN

- The central bank and the banking system are committed to supporting Asia Commercial Bank to enable it to meet payment obligations after the arrest of one of its founders, said Nguyen Huu Nghia, head of the central bank's inspection department.

ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:

VIETNAM NEWS (vietnamnews.vnagency.com.vn)

- Vinacomin, Vietnam's top coal miner, said it will export 25,000 tonnes of the fossil fuel to South Africa next month and another 18,000 tonnes to Cuba in November, after having signed contracts to export 3 million tonnes of coal, 2 million tonnes of which will go to China.

NHAN DAN

- Vietnam is yet to have sustainable development, and the quality of growth, efficiency, effectiveness and competitiveness of the economy remain low while macro economic balances remain unsound, State President Truong Tan Sang wrote in an article before Vietnam celebrates its independence day on Sept. 2.

THANH NIEN

- The reason for the arrest of influential banking tycoon Nguyen Duc Kien is the financial investments of his three companies in sectors other than real-estate, for which alone they have a licence, sources said.

- Prime Minister Nguyen Tan Dung has asked the Police Ministry to quickly investigate and strictly deal with anyone who violates the law on banking acquisitions and causes instability in the banking system, the government said.

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

- Vietnam needs to raise the punishment for corruption from the current maximum of 20 years in jail, said Do Van Duong, member of the National Assembly's Judiciary Committee.

- The Industry and Trade Ministry has asked the power regulating department and state utility Vietnam Electricity group to consider raising purchasing electricity prices for Vinachem's three power plants and two others owned by coal mining group Vinacomin. (Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Sunil Nair)