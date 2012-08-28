HANOI Aug 28 These are some of the leading stories in the official Vietnamese press on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

FINANCIAL NEWS:

VIETNAM NEWS

- Banks in Ho Chi Minh City are concerned that they might not be able to meet their year-end business targets because lending has been slow so far this year. Loans as of July grew just 1.06 percent from the end of 2011, central bank data show.

- Hoang Anh Gia Lai said it delisted its Singapore-listed bonds worth $90 million to reduce cost.

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

- Credit growth in the second half of this year should not exceed 9 percent, or an average 1.5 percent per month, which will ensure economic growth of 5 percent and reduce inflation to a single digit th i s year, a BIDV Securities report said.

ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:

VIETNAM NEWS (vietnamnews.vnagency.com.vn)

- At least 400,000 tonnes of Vietnamese rice with 5 percent and 25 percent broken grades have been sold to Thai buyers via Cambodia, and the sale has caused a rise in Vietnamese prices, industry officials said.

QUAN DOI NHAN DAN

- Pham Thanh Binh, former chairman of state shipbuilder Vinashin, and seven others who were sentenced by a lower court to various terms in jail are scheduled to appear at a court of appeal in the northern port city of Haiphong on Tuesday.

TUOI TRE

- Masan Group Chairman Nguyen Dang Quang, who is also vice-chairman of partly private Techcombank, has rejected speculations that he has been arrested.

- Filling stations in southern provinces have stopped operation after fuel distributors refrained from selling products as they await a rise in prices, fuel station owners said.

- Foreign-invested companies in the garment, textile, footwear and hospitality sectors have been found involved in violations such as tax dodging by transfer pricing, said Le Thi Thu Huong, deputy head of the Ho Chi Minh City Taxation Department. (Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing Subhranshu Sahu)