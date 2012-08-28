HANOI Aug 28 These are some of the leading
FINANCIAL NEWS:
VIETNAM NEWS
- Banks in Ho Chi Minh City are concerned that they might
not be able to meet their year-end business targets because
lending has been slow so far this year. Loans as of July grew
just 1.06 percent from the end of 2011, central bank data show.
- Hoang Anh Gia Lai said it delisted its
Singapore-listed bonds worth $90 million to reduce cost.
THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM
- Credit growth in the second half of this year should not
exceed 9 percent, or an average 1.5 percent per month, which
will ensure economic growth of 5 percent and reduce inflation to
a single digit th i s year, a BIDV Securities report said.
ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:
VIETNAM NEWS (vietnamnews.vnagency.com.vn)
- At least 400,000 tonnes of Vietnamese rice with 5 percent
and 25 percent broken grades have been sold to Thai buyers via
Cambodia, and the sale has caused a rise in Vietnamese prices,
industry officials said.
QUAN DOI NHAN DAN
- Pham Thanh Binh, former chairman of state shipbuilder
Vinashin, and seven others who were sentenced by a lower court
to various terms in jail are scheduled to appear at a court of
appeal in the northern port city of Haiphong on Tuesday.
TUOI TRE
- Masan Group Chairman Nguyen Dang Quang, who is
also vice-chairman of partly private Techcombank, has rejected
speculations that he has been arrested.
- Filling stations in southern provinces have stopped
operation after fuel distributors refrained from selling
products as they await a rise in prices, fuel station owners
said.
- Foreign-invested companies in the garment, textile,
footwear and hospitality sectors have been found involved in
violations such as tax dodging by transfer pricing, said Le Thi
Thu Huong, deputy head of the Ho Chi Minh City Taxation
Department.
