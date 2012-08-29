HANOI Aug 29 These are some of the leading
stories in the official Vietnamese press on Wednesday. Reuters
has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
FINANCIAL NEWS:
TUOI TRE
- The central bank should cut the dong deposit cap to 8
percent from 9 percent at the beginning of the fourth quarter to
boost lending as this year's inflation is estimated at 8
percent, said economist Vu Dinh Anh.
THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM
- Banks where stock investors have opened accounts may have
to provide information on client accounts to the State
Securities Commission to tighten supervision over unusual
transactions, according to the commission's draft regulation.
LAO DONG
- Deutsche Bank said it had bought an additional 3.5 million
shares of Viet Nam Dairy Products Joint Stock Co as of
Aug. 15, raising its ownership in the firm to 30.1 million
shares, or 5.42 percent.
- Five major banks including Vietcombank,
VietinBank, HDBank, MHB and Sacombank would
lend 95 billion dong ($4.56 million) to seven small and
medium-sized firms based in Ho Chi Minh City, Sacombank said.
- The State Securities Commission will closely coordinate
with authorities to timely spot and strictly deal with any stock
price manipulations, said chairman Vu Bang.
- Shareholders of Saigon Beverages Joint Stock Co
have approved a liquidation plan and it would buy its shares in
the market at a price of 2,300 dong (11 U.S. cents) each.
DAU TU
- Saigon Hanoi Bank began operations on Tuesday as
a new lender after having taken over Hanoi-based Habubank to
become one of Vietnam's largest banks, with a registered capital
of nearly 9 trillion dong ($432 million) and total assets of
more than 120 trillion dong.
ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:
VIETNAM NEWS
- Vietnam's Song Da Group and a Vietnam-Laos joint venture
will build two hydro-power plants in Laotian provinces that are
near the borders of the two countries with a combined value of
$406 million, officials said.
- Top fuel distributor Petrolimex will expand its operation
to liquefied natural gas and petrochemical industries in
addition to its current fuel import and distribution activities,
the government said in the firm's approved business plan.
TUOI TRE
- Vietnam's agriculture, forestry product and seafood
exports rose 9.7 percent on year in the first eight months of
2012 to $18.1 billion, the Agriculture Ministry said.
- State President Truong Tan Sang is scheduled to attend the
APEC summit in Russia from Sept. 7-11, said the head of the
Foreign Ministry's Multilateral Economic Cooperation Department.
THANH NIEN
- Australia has been providing training to 80 Vietnamese
military officers to enable them to join United Nations peace
keeping activities in future, Australian Defence Minister
Stephen Smith said. The minister begins a two-day visit to
Vietnam on Wednesday, the Australian Embassy said.
THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM
- Vietnam received 4.35 million foreign tourists in the
first eight months of this year, up 9.4 percent from a year ago,
said the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism.
($1=20,850 dong)
(Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Sunil Nair)