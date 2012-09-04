HANOI, Sept 4 These are some of the leading stories in the official Vietnamese press on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

FINANCIAL NEWS:

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

- Vietnam raised 15.85 trillion dong ($760.6 million) worth of bonds via the newly installed electronic auctioning system last month, up 81.14 percent from July, the Hanoi Stock Exchange said.

- There is room for the central bank to cut the deposit cap by one or two percentage points, from 9 percent now, and also lower lending rates to around 10-12 percent, analysts said.

SAIGON GIAI PHONG

- As of Tuesday stock traders are allowed to sell shares on the morning of the third day since their payment is made, earlier than the previous permitted afternoon selling time, following a new directive.

ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:

VIETNAM NEWS (vietnamnews.vnagency.com.vn)

- State President Truong Tan Sang urged the U.S. government to grant Vietnam status as a market economy, making comments in a meeting with U.S. Trade Representative Ronald Kirk in Hanoi on Monday.

TUOI TRE

- Taxes and fees on businesses and individuals in Vietnam are 1.4 times to three times higher than those in neighbouring countries, the National Assembly's Economic Committee said in a report.

- Real estate prices in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City have fallen 30-40 percent from the end of last year but deals are scarce, dealers said.

THANH NIEN

- Dengue has killed 29 Vietnamese people in the first eight months of this year versus 27 deaths in the same period in 2011, the Health Ministry said.

- Vietnam and China will find a suitable way to solve disputes in the East Sea in line with international laws, which will also meet their mutual interest, Deputy Defence Minister Nguyen Chi Vinh said. (Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)