FINANCIAL NEWS:

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

- Foreign exchange rate has remained stable so far this year and is expected to fluctuate slightly in the last months of the year thanks to the narrowing trade deficit, shrinking gold smuggling activities and the dong deposit rates being kept at an attractive 9 percent or more, analysts said.

- A quick drop in inflation has stabilised sentiment of people and businesses, which also reduced demand for dollar, BIDV Securities said.

LAO DONG

- Ho Chi Minh City-based HDBank said it would offer a credit package worth 2 trillion dong ($95.97 million) for home buyers with the lowest rate at 8.6 percent.

ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:

VIETNAM NEWS (vietnamnews.vnagency.com.vn)

- More than 11,000 people were hospitalised with hand-foot-mouth disease in August and six of them had died, the Health Ministry said. The number of infected cases has dropped 70 percent from a year earlier.

NHAN DAN

- Vietnam's coffee output could drop to alarming levels in the coming years if no investment is placed on time to replace old trees on 150,000 hectares (370,650 acres) out of the country's total 580,000 hectares, said Doan Dinh Thiem, deputy chairman of the Vietnam Coffee and Cocoa Association.

SAIGON GIAI PHONG

- Deputy Prime Minister Hoang Trung Hai has requested the Industry and Trade Ministry to investigate the fuel speculation as many pumping stations had refrained from selling oil products before the last two price hikes, the government said.

LAO DONG

- Two people were arrested in the central province of Ha Tinh for illegally transporting four tiger cubs and 424 kg of pangolin in a car to Hanoi, the provincial police said.

TUOI TRE

- Economic groups sharing the same interests have been associating with people in the authority to get hold of the country's resources, so Vietnam needs to establish an anti-corruption body, which is independent from the government and operates under the supervision of the National Assembly, the Assembly's Economic Committee said.