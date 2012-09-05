HANOI, Sept 5 These are some of the leading
stories in the official Vietnamese press on Wednesday. Reuters
has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
FINANCIAL NEWS:
THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM
- Foreign exchange rate has remained stable so far this year
and is expected to fluctuate slightly in the last months of the
year thanks to the narrowing trade deficit, shrinking gold
smuggling activities and the dong deposit rates being kept at an
attractive 9 percent or more, analysts said.
- A quick drop in inflation has stabilised sentiment of
people and businesses, which also reduced demand for dollar,
BIDV Securities said.
LAO DONG
- Ho Chi Minh City-based HDBank said it would offer a credit
package worth 2 trillion dong ($95.97 million) for home buyers
with the lowest rate at 8.6 percent.
ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:
VIETNAM NEWS (vietnamnews.vnagency.com.vn)
- More than 11,000 people were hospitalised with
hand-foot-mouth disease in August and six of them had died, the
Health Ministry said. The number of infected cases has dropped
70 percent from a year earlier.
NHAN DAN
- Vietnam's coffee output could drop to alarming levels in
the coming years if no investment is placed on time to replace
old trees on 150,000 hectares (370,650 acres) out of the
country's total 580,000 hectares, said Doan Dinh Thiem, deputy
chairman of the Vietnam Coffee and Cocoa Association.
SAIGON GIAI PHONG
- Deputy Prime Minister Hoang Trung Hai has requested the
Industry and Trade Ministry to investigate the fuel speculation
as many pumping stations had refrained from selling oil products
before the last two price hikes, the government said.
LAO DONG
- Two people were arrested in the central province of Ha
Tinh for illegally transporting four tiger cubs and 424 kg of
pangolin in a car to Hanoi, the provincial police said.
TUOI TRE
- Economic groups sharing the same interests have been
associating with people in the authority to get hold of the
country's resources, so Vietnam needs to establish an
anti-corruption body, which is independent from the government
and operates under the supervision of the National Assembly, the
Assembly's Economic Committee said.
(Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)