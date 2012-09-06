HANOI, Sept 6 These are some of the leading stories in the official Vietnamese press on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

FINANCIAL NEWS:

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

- The Vietnam Securities Depository granted licences for 29 foreign stock investors in August, raising the total number as of Aug. 31 to 15,867, the depository said.

SAIGON GIAI PHONG

- The government's policy is to clean up the banking system and any violations shall be dealt with stricly, leaving no restricted areas, Minister Vu Duc Dam, head of the government office, told a news conference on Wednesday.

ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:

VIETNAM NEWS (vietnamnews.vnagency.com.vn)

- The government said its tasks during the last months of 2012 will be to continue curbing inflation and stabilising the macro economy, with a target of inflation of 7 percent for the whole year.

TUOI TRE

- The government plans to cut the number of state conglomerates to between five and seven from 11 groups now and the prime minister will have a higher responsibility for the conglomerates of oil and gas, electricity, telecommunications, said Vu Duc Dam, the prime minister's spokesman.

- Businesses in Vietnam have been paying corporate tax at up to 30 percent instead of the official 25 percent due to various regulations which push up the actual payment, said economist Pham Chi Lan.

THANH NIEN

- The Vietnamese government will try to ensure sufficient fuel supply to meet domestic demand while requesting importers to publicise all fuel costs, said Vu Duc Dam, head of the government office.

- Vietnam will spend an estimated 1.17 trillion dong ($56.1 million) for a national climate change programme slated for implementation between 2012-2015, the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment said.

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

- As of Aug. 15, Vietnam's customs sector collected 115.32 trillion dong ($5.53 billion) worth of taxes for the state coffer, meeting 51.5 percent of the year's plan, Vietnam Customs said.

($1=20,835 dong) (Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)