HANOI, Sept 26 These are some of the leading stories in the official Vietnamese press on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

FINANCIAL NEWS:

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

- Petrolimex Petrochemical Co said it would pay a dividend of 800 dong (4 cents) a share to its existing shareholders on Oct. 31.

LAO DONG

- Partly private SeABank said it would offer 2 trillion dong ($95.9 million) to small and medium-sized businesses at an interest rate of 10.99 percent in the rest of the year.

ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:

VIETNAM NEWS

- The value of retail sales rose 17 percent to 1,710 trillion dong (81.5 billion) in the first nine months, compared with the same period last year, the General Statistics Office said.

SAIGON GIAI PHONG

- Floods in the Mekong Delta this year may hit the record of the year 2000, which caused damage worth 4.6 trillion dong ($220.6 million), said the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting.

THANH NIEN

- Twenty eight inmates, serving jail terms of seven years to life in prison, faced a court hearing in the central province of Nghe An on Tuesday on accusation they traded drugs inside their prison cells between late 2010 and August 2011.

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

- Honda Vietnam said it has plans to recall 152,053 motorcycles, manufactured in the country between March 15 and Aug. 20, to fix an error in the back light wiring.

- Vietnam's exports of agriculture, forestry and fishery products rose 10.2 percent to $20.4 billion in the first nine months of this year from a year earlier, the Agriculture Ministry said.

- The transport sector has disbursed 22.57 trillion dong ($1.08 billion), including 10.8 trillion dong from the state budget, for development projects in the first nine months of this year, the Transport Ministry said.

($1=20,850 dong) (Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)