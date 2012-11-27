HANOI Nov 27 These are some of the leading stories in the official Vietnamese press on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

FINANCIAL NEWS:

TUOI TRE

-- Banks said they has stopped taking deposits in gold as of Nov. 26 and encouraged gold depositors to sell the metal to them for cash.

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

-- Interest rates in Vietnam would change little in 2013, while inflation could be at 7.5 percent, JP Morgan Chase said.

-- Ho Chi Minh City-based forwarder Gemadept Corp said its January-September net profit soared 195 percent from a year ago to 71 billion dong ($3.4 million).

ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:

VIETNAM NEWS

-- Vietnam's economy would be better next year due to continuous export growth and the government's financial measures to raise demand, economists said.

NHAN DAN

-- Test-runs at the Tan Rai alumina complex started on Monday with an aim to soon bring the facility into full operation, state mining group Vinacomin said.

TUOI TRE

-- Pork supply may rise 2-3 percent by the year end, while poultry meat production could rise 7-10 percent, which will be sufficient to cover domestic demand, said Hoang Kim Giao, head of the Agriculture Ministry's Husbandry Department.

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

-- Vietnam's exports of agricultural, forestry and fishery products between January and November rose 9.9 percent from a year ago to $25 billion, the Agriculture Ministry said.

-- Ho Chi Minh City's government said the city's gross domestic product is expected to expand 9.2 percent this year from last year. It is lso targeting a 10 percent growth in 2013. (Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Sunil Nair)