HANOI Nov 28 These are some of the leading stories in the official Vietnamese press on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

FINANCIAL NEWS:

TUOI TRE

-- Eight banks and 13 companies have sought the central bank's permission to trade gold bars, said Nguyen Hoang Minh, deputy director of the central bank's office in Ho Chi Minh City.

LAO DONG

-- The central bank has approved Military Bank's plan to raise the registered capital to 10.62 trillion dong ($509.8 million) from 10 trillion dong.

-- Stock brokerages will be banned from providing loans, or lending securities in any form, the State Securities Commission, the stock market regulator, said in an amended circular.

-- Refrigeration Electrical Engineering Corp said it had raised the ownership in Pha Lai Thermal Power Co to 10.16 percent, or 33.13 million shares, from 9.09 percent.

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

-- Petrovietnam Gas Corp said it would pay a cash dividend of 1,000 dong (5 U.S. cents) per share, or 10 percent of the face value, on Dec. 31.

ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:

VIETNAM NEWS

-- Vietnam's financial reform will specifically focus on restructuring the banking system, said Prime Minister Nguyen Tan Dung.

THANH NIEN

-- Phu Quoc International Airport will officially open on Dec. 15, and the national carrier Vietnam Airlines said it would start a direct route linking Hanoi with the island with five flights a week.

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

-- The death toll by traffic accidents between January and November dropped 15.5 percent from a year earlier to more than 8,550, said the National Transport Safety Committee.

-- The number of telephone subscribers at the end of November edged up 3.1 percent from a year earlier to an estimated 135.9 million, the government's General Statistics Office said.

DAU TU

-- Around 62,790 new businesses were established in the first 11 months the year with a combined registered capital of 402.9 trillion dong ($19.3 billion), a decrease of 10.7 percent in terms of number and a fall of 8.4 percent in terms of funding, said the Ministry of Planning and Investment.

($1=20,840 dong) (Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)