HANOI Dec 11 These are some of the leading stories in the official Vietnamese press on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

FINANCIAL NEWS:

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

-- The State Securities Commission, the stock market regulator, has approved Refrigeration Electrical Engineering to lower its foreign ownership to 43.7 percent from Dec. 3 to allow the conversion of bonds worth 557.75 billion dong ($26.8 million) into shares for Platinum Victory Co.

-- Kinh Do Corp said it has raised the registered capital by 20 percent to 1.6 trillion dong ($76.8 million) via a bonus share issue.

-- Hanoi-based Military Bank said it would issue 50 million new shares to its shareholders at the face value and payment shall be made between Dec. 24 and Jan. 14.

ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:

VIETNAM NEWS (vietnamnews.vnagency.com.vn)

-- Vietnam's export revenues this year are expected to rise 18 percent to $115 billion from last year despite continuing global economic difficulties, the trade ministry said.

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

-- Vietnam is expected to disburse $3.9 billion worth of official development assistance aid this year, 10 percent above 2011, after the 11-month value has reached $3.56 billion, the planning and investment ministry said.

-- The Construction Ministry has proposed the Finance Ministry to halve the value added tax on investment and trading of apartments of less than 70 square metres and impose the 10 percent ceiling of corporate income tax on those transactions. (Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)