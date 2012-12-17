HANOI Dec 17 These are some of the leading stories in the official Vietnamese press on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

FINANCIAL NEWS:

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

-- The State Securities Commission, the stock market regulator, said it had licensed the first two open-ended funds to offer their certificates to the public.

ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:

VIETNAM NEWS (vietnamnews.vnagency.com.vn)

-- State group VNPT has established a venture, Global Data Services Joint Stock Co, with Japan's NTT Communication, the world's largest telecoms company, to offer a wide range of domestic and international telecoms services.

VIETNAM INVESTMENT REVIEW

-- Growing competition from Chinese steel makers has become a major challenge to domestic manufacturers, which could delay some investment plans in Vietnam's steel industry, Chairman Pham Chi Cuong of the Vietnam Steel Association said.

TUOI TRE

-- India has surpassed Vietnam to be the world's largest rice exporter so far this year, with shipment reaching more than 8.7 million tonnes, compared with Vietnam's 7.3 million tonnes, the Vietnam Food Association said.

LAO DONG

-- The Finance Ministry is considering tax concessions for property developers and will soon seek government approval to support the property market, Minister Vuong Dinh Hue said.

-- More than 200 workers of Binh An Seafood Joint Stock Co in the southern city of Can Tho went on strike on Dec. 14-15 over salary payment and insurance.

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

-- South Korea's Huyndai Engineering & Construction Co Ltd and Vietnam's Lilama Corp have signed a 1.57 trillion dong ($75.4 million) contract for the Mong Duong 1 thermal power plant in the northern province of Quang Ninh.

DAU TU

-- Vietnam aims to double the trade value with India to $7 billion by 2015 from $3.5 billion expected this year, Prime Minister Nguyen Tan Dung said. (Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)