HANOI Dec 25 These are some of the leading stories in the official Vietnamese press on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

FINANCIAL NEWS:

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

-- VietinBank said it would offer loan rates at 8.95 percent for small- and medium-sized companies by Jan. 10.

-- Hoa Phat Group Joint Stock Co will list an additional 69.8 million shares on the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange on Dec. 28, the exchange said.

NHAN DAN

-- Banks said they have cut short-term deposit rates on the Vietnamese dong to 8 percent from 9 percent while the long-term rates are kept unchanged at 10.5-12 percent.

ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:

TUOI TRE

-- The number of people out of work in Vietnam has reached nearly a million at present, said the General Statistics Office.

THAN NIEN

-- All kinds of gift giving to managers on the occasion of Tet, or Vietnam's Lunar New Year, are banned in Vietnam, the ruling Communist Party's Secretariat said in a directive aimed at combating wastefulness and practising thrift.

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

-- The net revenues of Vietnam's telecoms and postal services this year are estimated to rise 7.6 percent to 179.9 trillion dong ($8.6 billion) from a year earlier, government statistics show.

-- The number of telephone subscribers in Vietnam this year is estimated to have risen 2.7 percent to 136.6 million in 2012, the government said.

-- Military-run telecom group Viettel said it revenue this year jumped 18.5 percent to an estimated 140 trillion dong ($6.7 billion), surpassing those of the Vietnam Post and Telecommunications Group for the first time. ($1=20,830 dong) (Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Michael Perry)