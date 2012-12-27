Dec 27 These are some of the leading stories in the official Vietnamese press on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

FINANCIAL NEWS:

VIETNAM NEWS

-- The central bank has submitted to the government a plan to establish a national asset management corporation to deal with bad debt, which is expected to be approved in January, officials said.

LAO DONG

-- Asia Commercial Bank said its profit this year was expected to drop 80 percent from last year to nearly 1.2 trillion dong ($57.6 million).

ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:

TUOI TRE

-- Vietnam's priority in 2013 is to ensure macroeconomic stability, to curb inflation and to achieve higher economic growth than this year, said Prime Minister Nguyen Tan Dung.

-- Vietnam received 6.84 million foreign tourists this year, an increase of 9.5 percent from 2011, said the General Statistics Office.

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

-- Vietnam's fruit and vegetable exports could jump 30 percent next year from 2012 to $1 billion, said Huynh Quang Dau, vice chairman of the Vietnam Fruit & Vegetables Association.

-- Vietnam's agriculture, forestry and fishery production rose 3.35 percent in 2012 from last year to about 255.2 trillion dong ($12.2 billion), the Agriculture Ministry said. ($1=20,830 dong) (Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)