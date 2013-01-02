HANOI Jan 2 These are some of the leading stories in the official Vietnamese press on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

FINANCIAL NEWS:

TUOI TRE

-- Banks said they have cut long-term dong deposit rates by one percentage point to around 11 percent after the central bank imposed the 8 percent cap on short-term deposits.

LAO DONG

-- Banks are not allowed to maintain gold holdings above 2 percent of the equities and negative holdings by the end of the day, a central bank circular said.

-- The central bank said it has licensed 17 banks and 14 businesses to trade in gold bars.

-- From March 1 banks will be allowed to charge debit card holders 1,000 dong (4.8 U.S. cents) for each cash withdrawal from automated teller machines, and the fee will be doubled from next year, the central bank said.

-- Sacom Development and Investment Corp said its 2013 gross profit could drop 21 percent from last year to 120.3 billion dong ($5.8 million) due to losses from investment in real estate projects.

ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:

VIETNAM NEWS (vietnamnews.vnagency.com.vn)

-- Malaysia's Petronas Dagangan Bhd said it has completed the acquisition of two Vietnamese petroleum companies, Petronas Vietnam Co and Thang Long LPG Co.

NHAN DAN

-- Vietnam has published a draft of the amended constitution and sought public opinion on the changes, following a State President Truong Tan Sang's directive. The new constitution is expected to be approved by the National Assembly this year.

TUOI TRE

-- Restructuring of Vietnam's economy is just beginning and faces many difficulties, Prime Minister Nguyen Tan Dung wrote in an article. (Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by G.Ram Mohan)