HANOI Feb 21 These are some of the leading stories in the official Vietnamese press on Thursday.

FINANCIAL NEWS:

TUOI TRE

-- Banks are not facing a dollar shortage although many businesses have been accumulating the currency to settle their loans, which has resulted in the weakening of the dong in the unofficial market, bankers said.

VIETNAM NEWS

-- State-owned commercial banks will offer at least 3 percent of their total loans for social house buying or renting in an effort to tackle the frozen domestic real estate market, said the central bank and the Ministry of Construction.

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

-- Hoang Anh Gia Lai Group said its net profit plunged 70 percent last year from 2011 to an estimated 367 billion dong ($17.6 million) due to soaring management and selling costs.

-- Minh Phu Seafood Group, Vietnam's biggest listed shrimp exporter, said it would buy back 1 million shares by Feb. 28 to stabilise its stock price.

ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:

THANH NIEN

-- State coal mining group Vinacomin does not have sufficient resources to continue the Tan Rai bauxite complex project and given Vietnam's current economic situation, it is the best to halt the project, economist Pham Chi Lan said.

-- Major petro importers are suffering from a loss of 1,800 dong (9 U.S. cents) for a gasoline litre, said chief executive Tran Ngoc Nam of top importer and distributor Petrolimex.

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

-- Rice companies will buy an equivalent 1 million tonnes of husked rice from the winter-spring crop harvest on top of the 1 million tonnes scheduled in the government-backed stockpiling plan, chairman Truong Thanh Phong of the Vietnam Food Association said.

-- Viet Nam Dairy Product Joint Stock Co, or Vinamilk, said it raised prices of several groups of products by about 7 percent from Feb. 17 to offset a more than 20 percent rise in input materials since mid-2012.

($1=20,860 dong)