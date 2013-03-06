HANOI, March 6 These are some of the leading stories in the official Vietnamese press on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

FINANCIAL NEWS:

TUOI TRE

-- The U.S. dollar has been rising in the unofficial market for the past two days as speculators hoarded the currency for smuggling gold, industry sources said. The exchange rate on the official market has also risen accordingly.

LAO DONG

-- Nearly 80 percent of the banks in Vietnam expect their gross profit this year to rise to a maximum 20 percent from the 2012 levels, a survey by the central bank's Monetary Statistics Department found.

-- Viet Nam Diary Products Joint Stock Co plans to raise the dividend rate for 2012 to 38 percent from the earlier approved 30 percent, the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange said.

DAU TU

-- It is tough to achieve the 12-percent annual credit growth this year as businesses are not ready for medium-term investment even though banks have recently lowered dong lending rates, bankers said.

ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:

VIETNAM NEWS (vietnamnews.vnagency.com.vn)

-- Vietnam will make all efforts to further deepen its relations with Russia in all fields, including defence, State President Truong Tan Sang told visiting Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu.

QUAN DOI NHAN DAN

-- Vietnam and Russia have agreed to conduct their annual strategic defence talks at the vice ministers level during a meeting in Hanoi with the visiting Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu.

HANOI MOI

-- Outbreaks of bird flu in poultry have now been detected in five provinces across Vietnam, leading to the killing of 14,000 birds, the Animal Health Department said.

TUOI TRE

-- A Vietnamese military firm will establish a joint venture with the state oil and gas group Petrovietnam and the Vietnamese-Russian firm Vietsovpetro to build a military logistics centre in the Cam Ranh bay, Minister of Defence Phung Quang Thanh said.

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

-- The Agriculture Ministry's crops department has asked the government to force rice export firms to run both production and sale of the grain using the large field model, to qualify for exporting grain. They also have to secure sale contracts before exporting, it said.

-- Vietnam's government should accelerate disbursement of funds for development projects to support the economy in the first half, particularly those scheduled to finish this year, the National Financial Supervisory Commission said.