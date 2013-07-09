HANOI, July 9 These are some of the leading stories in the official Vietnamese press on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

FINANCIAL NEWS:

THANH NIEN

-- The central bank has in recent months bought back $5 billion to increase its foreign exchange reserves, a deputy governor said. The country is forecast to have a surplus worth $4 billion to $5 billion in its balance of payments this year, he said.

VIETNAM NEWS

-- Banks in Vietnam are pessimistic about their profitability in 2013, with 24 lenders reporting losses in the first quarter ended March, compared to the same period last year, according to the central bank.

ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:

VIETNAM NEWS

-- Vietnam earned $170.18 million from tra fish exports to the United States in the first five months of 2013, making it Vietnam's largest importer of the fish, despite an increase in anti-dumping duties on Vietnamese produce, according to the Vietnam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers.

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

-- Total crude oil pumped by state-owned oil and gas group Petrovietnam in the first half of 2013 hit 8.34 million tonnes (338,000 barrels per day), up 2.3 percent from the same period last year, the group said. (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Martin Petty)