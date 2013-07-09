HANOI, July 9 These are some of the leading
FINANCIAL NEWS:
THANH NIEN
-- The central bank has in recent months bought back $5
billion to increase its foreign exchange reserves, a deputy
governor said. The country is forecast to have a surplus worth
$4 billion to $5 billion in its balance of payments this year,
he said.
VIETNAM NEWS
-- Banks in Vietnam are pessimistic about their
profitability in 2013, with 24 lenders reporting losses in the
first quarter ended March, compared to the same period last
year, according to the central bank.
ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:
VIETNAM NEWS
-- Vietnam earned $170.18 million from tra fish exports to
the United States in the first five months of 2013, making it
Vietnam's largest importer of the fish, despite an increase in
anti-dumping duties on Vietnamese produce, according to the
Vietnam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers.
THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM
-- Total crude oil pumped by state-owned oil and gas group
Petrovietnam in the first half of 2013 hit 8.34 million tonnes
(338,000 barrels per day), up 2.3 percent from the same period
last year, the group said.
