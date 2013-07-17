BRIEF-Inner Mongolia Yili Industrial Group to pay annual cash div as 6 yuan per 10 shares for FY 2016
HANOI, July 17 These are some of the leading stories in the official Vietnamese press on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
FINANCIAL NEWS:
THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM
-- The central bank said it sold all 26,000 taels of gold on offer at an auction on Tuesday.
-- Bank for Investment and Development of Vietnam (BIDV) said it would decrease its one-month term in dong deposit rates by 1.5 percent to 5 percent after Vietcombank and Agribank cut their rates last week.
ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:
VIETNAM NEWS
-- Vietnam has 23 businesses operating in Myanmar and four projects have been granted licences with a total investment of around $600 million, said the chairman of the Association of Vietnamese Business Investors in Myanmar.
THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM
-- The value of mergers and acquisitions in Vietnam increased five times to $5.1 billion from 2009 to 2012, including mergers and share sales in the banking system and Masan Group's purchase of 53 percent of Vinacafe Bien Hoa, the Ministry of Planning and Investment said. (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Martin Petty)
* Says it plans to pay cash 1.2 yuan per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment
* Masan Group Corp - KKR entered into agreements to invest a total of US$250 million in Masan Group and in its branded meat platform, Masan Nutri-Science