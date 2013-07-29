HANOI, July 29 These are some of the leading stories in the official Vietnamese press on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

FINANCIAL NEWS:

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

-- Credit growth in the first seven months was estimated to 4.91 percent, far from the government's full-year growth target of 12 percent, according to official data.

ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:

VIETNAM NEWS

-- Foreign direct investment pledges during the first seven months of this year surged 19.6 percent over the same period last year to $11.91 billion, with the biggest pledges from Singapore, according to government statistics.

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

-- The size of Vietnam bond market increased 1.7 times to nearly 500 trillion dong ($23.6 billion) from 2011 to 2013, the Vietnam Bond Market Association said.

-- Temporary stocks of rice reached around 70 percent of target volume in the summer-autumn crop due to heavy rains in the Mekong delta that cut supplies and pushed prices up, Vietnam's foods association said.

($1=21,213 dong) (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Martin Petty)