HANOI Aug 15 These are some of the leading stories in the official Vietnamese press on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

TUOI TRE

-- Ma San Group Corp, a Ho Chi Minh City-based food processing firm, said its second quarter net profit rose 7 percent from a year ago to 1.11 trillion dong ($52.7 million).

THANH NIEN

-- The government has submitted to the National Assembly's Standing Committee a draft law on the operation of casinos in Vietnam, which, if approved, will come into force on Jan. 1, 2014.

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

-- PetroVietnam Gas Corp, a subsidiary of state oil and gas group Petrovietnam, said its net profit in the first half of 2013 soared 54 percent from a year ago to 7.2 trillion dong ($342 million).

(Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Jijo Jacob)