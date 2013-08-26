HANOI Aug 26 These are some of the leading
stories in the official Vietnamese press on Monday. Reuters has
not verified these stories and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
VIETNAM NEWS
-- Banks in Vietnam recorded a lending growth of 5.3 percent
at the end of July compared with that at the end of December
2012, and the sector's annual 12 percent credit growth target is
attainable, a central bank official said.
LAO DONG
-- Vietnam has more than 50 airports, with a combined
investment value of $75 billion and designed to handle 200
million travellers per year, but the current passenger count is
only about 12 million, a 94 percent wastage of the total
capacity, said an expert at the Vietnam Science and Economics
Association.
DAU TU
-- Banks have set aside 71.7 trillion dong ($3.4 billion) in
provisional funds to help protect against bad loans, an increase
of 11.7 percent from the end of 2012, but the funds remained
below requirement, the central bank said.
(Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)