HANOI Aug 28 These are some of the leading stories in the official Vietnamese press on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

VIETNAM NEWS

-- EuroCham members participating in a survey expressed increasing concern over their current business situation and fear of increased inflation rates, as well as the overall macro-economic outlook for Vietnam.

THANH NIEN

-- Dairy products maker Vinamilk said it has already signed export contracts for the whole year, valued at $230 million, an increase of 28 percent from last year.

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

-- Vietnamese exporters could finish shipping up to 550,000 tonnes of rice this month, or 27 percent below their combined target for August as rain has delayed the loading process and Chinese buyers have also slowed in taking deliveries, the Vietnam Food Association said.

-- The Vietnam Rubber Association said it has proposed the Finance Ministry to slash the export tax on natural rubber, from the current 3 percent, to help reduce the stockpile forecast to 200,000 tonnes by the year end.

-- The state budget deficit reached 102 trillion dong ($4.83 billion) in the first eight months of 2013, putting pressure on the budget income for the rest of the year, according to the government's statistics office. (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom)