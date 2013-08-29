HANOI Aug 29 These are some of the leading
NHAN DAN
-- HSBC Bank Vietnam Ltd said its total assets as of June 30
eased around 4 percent to 63.12 trillion dong ($3 billion) from
the end of 2012. The capital adequacy ratio rose to 13 percent
during the period, from 12 percent on Dec. 31, 2012.
HANOI MOI
-- The government said it would strive to keep annual
inflation below 7 percent in 2013 as approved by the National
Assembly.
TUOI TRE
-- The first international direct flight taking Russian
tourists to Vietnam's island of Phu Quoc is expected in late
2013, a Phu Quoc government official said. Russians account for
30 percent of the tourists visiting the island each year, he
said.
THANH NIEN
-- Vietnam's gross domestic product in the third quarter
ending September is expected to grow 5.46 percent from a year
earlier, similar to the forecast growth in the last three months
of 2013, bringing the expansion for the whole of this year to
5.4 percent, the Planning and Investment Ministry said.
