HANOI, Sept 24 These are some of the leading stories in the official Vietnamese press on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

NHAN DAN

-- The southern region incorporating the Mekong Delta, Vietnam's food basket, would produce an estimated 27 million tonnes of paddy this year, up around 2.5 percent from 2012, mainly due to expanded planting area, the Agriculture Ministry said.

QUAN DOI NHAN DAN

-- A Vietnam Airlines flight attendant was handed over to economic police investigators on Monday after 50 smartphones were found in his luggage on arrival at Hanoi's Noi Bai International Airport from Paris.

LAO DONG

-- The Vietnam Asset Management Company (VAMC) plans to issue 10 trillion dong ($474 million) of special bonds between Sept. 21 and Oct. 30 for debt settlements in four domestic banks including state-owned Agribank, the company said.

THANH NIEN

-- Technology firm FPT Corp reported a gross profit of 1.61 trillion dong ($76.3 million) in the first eight months of 2013, up 4 percent from a year ago, following an annual 13 percent rise in revenues in the same period.

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

-- Vietnam's index of industrial production in September rose 5.6 percent from the same month last year, the General Statistics Office said in a report. (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Sunil Nair)