* The Supreme Court agreed to review Obama's health-care
overhaul, in a landmark case that could define not only Obama's
presidency but the scope of federal power well into the 21st
century.
* Hundreds of millions of dollars might have gone missing
from customer accounts as far back as four days before tMF
Global Holdings Ltd filed for bankruptcy protection.
* Warren Buffett plowed $10.7 billion into the shares of
International Business Machines Corp, making a massive
bet on a technology services company after years of eschewing
tech stocks.
* China needs to revamp its banking system to head off a
"steady build-up of financial sector vulnerabilities," the IMF
said.
* Deutsche Bank said that CEO Josef Ackermann
won't take over as chairman of the supervisory board when he
steps down in May, and it is proposing Allianz financial chief
Paul Achleitner for the position instead.
* In a deal that could further blur the line between
advertising and blogs, Walt Disney Co is buying Babble
Media Inc., whose website carries news for parents and blogs
written by moms and dads.
* Anadarko Petroleum Corp said that land it controls
in northern Colorado may hold more than a billion barrels of
recoverable oil and natural gas, the latest sign that U.S.
energy production is set to surge.
* Bank of New York Mellon Corp's chief executive said
the company is willing to negotiate "reasonable" settlements of
lawsuits that accuse it of improperly charging clients in
currency trades.
* UniCredit SpA, in posting a surprise loss and
disclosing plans for a huge capital raising, yielded the latest
evidence of how the European sovereign-debt crisis is taking a
toll on some of the Continent's traditional financial
powerhouses.