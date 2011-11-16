Nov 16 The following were the top stories
in The Wall Street Journal on Wednesday. Reuters has not
verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* More than two weeks after MF Global filed for Chapter 11,
some 33,000 customers are stuck in a sort of purgatory, with no
access to their cash until a trustee liquidating the securities
firm says they can get it.
* Europe's debt troubles spilled over to top-rated nations
that had been largely untouched by the crisis, including
Austria, the Netherlands, Finland and France.
* Whistleblowers alleging that two banks overcharged clients
for currency trades could provide an early test of a new program
to encourage information about financial wrongdoing.
* Bank of America is on the right track, CEO Brian
Moynihan is expected to tell his board. But dissent in the
Merrill Lynch ranks promises to be a thorn in his side.
* Ford Motor Co this week lifts the veil on a new
sport-utility vehicle that illustrates how much Chief Executive
Alan Mulally has changed the way that the auto maker now looks
at developing and making cars in a global marketplace.
* Geithner said Europe's smoldering fiscal crisis should
compel Congress to pass legislation that boosts the economy,
warning that continued global pressures are constraining U.S.
growth.
* Solyndra LLC postponed a layoff announcement until the day
after the 2010 midterm elections following a push by the
Department of Energy for a delay, House Republicans said
Tuesday, citing emails they obtained in their probe of the
company's collapse.
* Citigroup Inc is preparing to eliminate 900 jobs in
its securities and banking division, or about 5% of the unit's
world-wide staff, as turmoil in the equity and debt markets
erodes revenue, people familiar with the situation said.
* Dell Inc said Tuesday that profit in its fiscal
third quarter jumped nearly 9 percent, but revenue was flat and
the company gave a cautious outlook because of the weak economy
and component shortages caused by flooding in Thailand.
* Lawmakers moved Tuesday to slash pay for employees at
Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, presenting the
latest challenge to federal regulators overseeing the firms'
operations.
* Continuing its push to seek acquisitions as part of its
growth strategy, Samsung Electronics said Wednesday
it acquired U.S. health-care equipment maker Nexus for an
undisclosed amount.