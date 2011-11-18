Nov 18 The following were the top stories in The Wall Street Journal on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* As the future of the euro hangs in the balance, many now believe the European Central Bank is the common currency's only hope for survival.

* New details about MF Global's activities suggest the securities firm shifted hundreds of millions of dollars in customer funds to its own brokerage accounts.

* Fort Smith, Ark., long noted for its ability to attract manufacturers and their well-paying jobs, is being tested again by the impending closing of a Whirlpool refrigerator plant.

* Eastman Kodak is trying to sell its online photo-sharing business, Kodak Gallery, as it scrambles to raise cash.

* After running the Legg Mason Value Trust mutual fund for nearly 30 years, Bill Miller is stepping down at the end of April and will be succeeded by Sam Peters.

* Automatic Data Processing Inc's former chief executive, Gary Butler, was arrested on a criminal charge of domestic violence three days before the company announced that he had decided to retire.

* U.S. lawmakers moved to increase the maximum size of loans that can be guaranteed by the Federal Housing Administration. Congress passed a broad spending bill that included a provision to restore to $729,750 the maximum size of mortgage that can be backed by the FHA.

* In a rare display of bipartisanship, the Senate appears likely to easily confirm Thomas Hoenig to a six-year term as the vice chairman of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp, an agency that gained significant powers over the nation's biggest banks under last year's Dodd-Frank financial overhaul.

* Investors are losing patience with Alcatel-Lucent CEO Ben Verwaayen's efforts to turn around the struggling telecommunications-equipment maker.

* Nationalized British lender Northern Rock PLC became the first bailed-out bank in the U.K. to be sold back to the private sector Thursday, in a loss-making deal.

* UBS AG unveiled long-anticipated plans for a major reduction in its investment bank, saying it will cut the unit's assets by half, shed flagging businesses and return to its roots by focusing on its huge private bank.