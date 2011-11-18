Nov 18 The following were the top stories
in The Wall Street Journal on Friday. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* As the future of the euro hangs in the balance, many now
believe the European Central Bank is the common currency's only
hope for survival.
* New details about MF Global's activities suggest the
securities firm shifted hundreds of millions of dollars in
customer funds to its own brokerage accounts.
* Fort Smith, Ark., long noted for its ability to attract
manufacturers and their well-paying jobs, is being tested again
by the impending closing of a Whirlpool refrigerator
plant.
* Eastman Kodak is trying to sell its online
photo-sharing business, Kodak Gallery, as it scrambles to raise
cash.
* After running the Legg Mason Value Trust mutual fund for
nearly 30 years, Bill Miller is stepping down at the end of
April and will be succeeded by Sam Peters.
* Automatic Data Processing Inc's former chief
executive, Gary Butler, was arrested on a criminal charge of
domestic violence three days before the company announced that
he had decided to retire.
* U.S. lawmakers moved to increase the maximum size of loans
that can be guaranteed by the Federal Housing Administration.
Congress passed a broad spending bill that included a provision
to restore to $729,750 the maximum size of mortgage that can be
backed by the FHA.
* In a rare display of bipartisanship, the Senate appears
likely to easily confirm Thomas Hoenig to a six-year term as the
vice chairman of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp, an agency
that gained significant powers over the nation's biggest banks
under last year's Dodd-Frank financial overhaul.
* Investors are losing patience with Alcatel-Lucent
CEO Ben Verwaayen's efforts to turn around the
struggling telecommunications-equipment maker.
* Nationalized British lender Northern Rock PLC became the
first bailed-out bank in the U.K. to be sold back to the private
sector Thursday, in a loss-making deal.
* UBS AG unveiled long-anticipated plans for a
major reduction in its investment bank, saying it will cut the
unit's assets by half, shed flagging businesses and return to
its roots by focusing on its huge private bank.