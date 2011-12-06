Dec 6 The following were the top stories in The Wall Street Journal on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Merkel and Sarkozy said they will use the European Union summit to propose altering EU treaties in order to bolster fiscal discipline.

* S&P put the long-term sovereign-debt ratings of 15 euro-zone nations, including struggling Italy and Spain, on negative watch.

* Ford Motor has begun a broad search for candidates to replace current Chief Executive Officer Alan Mulally, who is expected to leave the auto maker within two years.

* AMR Corp is betting it can right itself in bankruptcy court by cutting costs, not by shifting its five-hub market strategy. But some analysts say that for the parent of American Airlines to thrive again, it will have to get smaller.

* Edgar Bronfman Jr will step down as chairman of Warner Music Group, effective Jan 31, he said in a memo to employees, but will remain on the board of the world's No 3 recorded-music company.

* Eastman Kodak Co has reshuffled its restructuring advisers, as the struggling photography company seeks alternatives to a bankruptcy filing. Kodak hired law firm Sullivan & Cromwell's restructuring practice to advise the company on ways to rework its finances, said people familiar with the matter.

* A former top US official in charge of investigating the financial crisis said the government has concluded that many inquiries of wrongdoing by financial executives can't succeed as criminal prosecutions.

* Norway's sovereign-wealth fund, a big shareholder in some U.S. companies, is pushing to make it easier to replace directors at firms, including Wells Fargo & Co, over concerns about financial performance and governance.

* Activity in the U.S. options market in November slipped to its lowest level in a year. Roughly 16.4 million stock, ETF and index options changed hands in an average November session, according to data from OCC, which clears and settles options trades. That is down 12% from the previous month and 31% lower than August, when volumes hit an all-time high.

* MF Global Holdings' executive in charge of controlling risks raised serious concerns several times last year to directors at the securities firm about the growing bet on European bonds by his boss, Jon Corzine, people familiar with the matter said.