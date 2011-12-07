Dec 7 The following were the top stories
in The Wall Street Journal on Wednesday. Reuters has not
verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Yahoo Inc has requested more information and
better terms from potential buyers of a minority stake in the
company as the board weighs a variety of proposals, according to
people familiar with the matter. Discussions with
private-equity-led bidders have progressed since offers for
about 20 percent of Yahoo were submitted last week, the people
said.
* Citigroup Inc will eliminate roughly 4,500 jobs over
the next few quarters, or about 1.6 percent of its work force,
as volatile financial markets and new regulations crimp profits.
* Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner, boosting pressure on
European nations ahead of a critical summit, appealed to
euro-zone officials on Tuesday for stronger action to calm the
Continent's deepening debt turmoil. Geithner, dispatched by
President Barack Obama on a three-day trip to Europe, said the
currency bloc will need "a sustained commitment of political
will" to resolve its troubles.
* The chairman of the House Financial Services Committee on
Tuesday said he is planning to hold a panel vote next week on
legislation to ban insider trading by members of Congress.
* The deadliest mining disaster in 40 years was the result
of a workplace culture that valued production over safety,
federal regulators said in issuing a record civil penalty of
$10.8 million to the company that owns the Upper Big Branch mine
where 29 miners were killed last year.
In an exhaustive 1,000-page report, the Mine Safety and
Health Administration reaffirmed its previous conclusion that
Massey Energy Co management failed to prevent a small
methane-gas ignition from turning into a powerful coal-dust
explosion that swept through the mine, killing most miners
instantly.
* Microsoft Corp plans to up the ante with rival
Apple Inc when it emulates the app store concept in
personal computers, starting with the next version of the
Windows operating system. The company's new Windows 8 software,
which Microsoft disclosed will arrive in a test version in
February, will be launched with a store for companion apps that
gives software developers a chance for a larger cut of revenue
than Apple and Google Inc.
* Spain's incoming prime minister, intent on curing the
country's ailing banking sector, is considering cleanup plans
that could dwarf the cost of previous efforts, including the
creation of a state-funded "bad bank" to acquire toxic assets or
a move to force banks to dramatically boost loan-loss reserves,
people close to the situation say.
* Cable channel AMC is weighing a move toward more reality
shows, as it looks for an inexpensive way to expand beyond its
core of scripted dramas. he channel, known for shows like "Mad
Men" and "The Walking Dead," has four new nonfiction shows in
"some state of production," AMC Networks Inc Chief
Executive Josh Sapan Tuesday at an investor conference sponsored
by UBS AG.