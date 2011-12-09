Dec 9 The following were the top stories in The Wall Street Journal on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* International Business Machines Corp agreed to acquire DemandTec Inc for $440 million, continuing the trend of big tech companies paying pricey premiums for companies offering Web-based software.

* MEMC Electronic Materials Inc will reduce its work force by 20 percent as the company attempts to adjust its semiconductor and solar businesses to market conditions. The price of solar-grade polysilicon has fallen to around $25 per kilogram from about $500 per kilogram a few years ago.

* McDonald's Corp's global same-store sales jumped a bigger-than-expected 7.4 percent in November, as the fast-food chain selection's, promotions and pricing power continue to draw customers in both developed and emerging markets.

* Texas Instruments Inc and Altera Corp cut their guidance for the fourth quarter as worries about the broader economy led to weaker demand across most of the chip makers' end markets.

* Standard & Poor's Ratings Services announced its first management shakeup since former Citigroup Inc executive Doug Peterson took over in September, saying the ratings firm's chief credit officer will be succeeded by a veteran employee. S&P named Ian Thompson the new chief credit officer, charged with setting the firm's standards and processes for assigning ratings. He succeeds Mark Adelson, who becomes a senior research fellow at the firm.

* EU leaders failed to get all of the bloc's 27 members to back a change in the EU treaty to tighten their fiscal coordination as a decisive summit in Brussels ended its first day early Friday.

* Japan's economy grew less than initially estimated in the third quarter of 2011, the government said on Friday, as the strong yen proved to be a greater drag on business investment than previously thought. Japan's gross domestic product grew a price-adjusted 5.6 percent in annualized terms during the July-September period, revised data released by the Cabinet Office showed, compared with an initial reading of 6 percent growth released last month.

* George Soros's family fund bought about $2 billion of European bonds formerly owned by MF Global.

* Wal-Mart has begun an internal investigation into whether some of its workers violated the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, the U.S. law that prohibits bribery overseas.

* A significant shift in trading of China's yuan is sending signals that investors and companies expect China to halt the appreciation of its currency, despite heightened pressure from Washington.

* Auto maker Ford said it will pay a quarterly dividend for the first time in more than five years, another step on its plan to restore its reputation among investors.

* Dubai Investment Group is closing its New York office and transferring control of its $1.1 billion U.S. real estate portfolio to a private equity firm co-founded by Mark Walsh, the former head of Lehman Brother's real estate operation.