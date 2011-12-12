Dec 12 The following were the top stories
in The Wall Street Journal on Monday. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* European governments and investors await a verdict on last
week's summit accord from the one institution they believe can
halt the euro zone's debt spiral: the ECB.
* The private security contractor long overshadowed by its
original name, Blackwater, on Monday will rechristen itself
Academi, ditching its former name, XE Services.
* Abbott Laboratories is paying $400 million to
Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. for rights to molecules showing early
promise treating chronic diseases like rheumatoid arthritis and
multiple sclerosis, the companies said Sunday.
* The circumstances surrounding the deletion of a missing
girl's voice mails in the spring of 2002-a key part of the
phone-hacking scandal that has engulfed News Corp this
year-are now in question as new evidence emerges in a U.K.
police investigation.
* Bud is coming to network reality TV. "Bud United presents:
The Big Time'' will air Saturday afternoons on ABC for seven
weeks, starting Jan. 21, as part of a push by Anheuser-Busch
InBev NV to build more buzz around its flagship
Budweiser brand.
* General Motors Co could be in for a lengthy
investigation over why the batteries on several Chevrolet Volt
cars caught fire, potentially hurting sales of the plug-in
vehicle.
* Some walnut growers have challenged Diamond Foods Inc's
explanation of mysterious payments to them, further
tangling an accounting question that has delayed the snack
maker's planned $2.35 billion acquisition of Pringles from
Procter & Gamble Co.
* With the Indian government backtracking from retail
liberalization, retailers like Wal-Mart Stores Inc and
Tesco PLC are retooling their plans.
* Many companies that collect mortgage payments hire outside
firms to train employees and develop scripts for them to use
when talking to borrowers. But Ocwen Financial Corp., which
specializes in risky loans, has its own team of social
psychologists.