Dec 14 The following were the top stories in The Wall Street Journal on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Avon Products said it will replace Andrea Jung as chief executive, as it separates the jobs of CEO and chairman and makes Ms. Jung just chairman.

* Fed officials left their policy options open for 2012 but took no actions and offered an assessment of the economy that was guardedly more upbeat.

* Securities regulators and prosecutors are battling what they say is a nationwide surge in investment fraud against baby boomers.

* A CME Group executive testified at a Senate hearing Tuesday that Jon Corzine might have known of an improper shift in customer funds by MF Global Holdings Ltd before the futures firm filed for bankruptcy protection.

* Olympus submitted corrected earnings reports for the past five fiscal years as it races to avoid having its shares delisted.

* Three former executives of failed Seattle lender Washington Mutual Inc will put up a total of about $400,000 and surrender $24 million in retirement and bonus claims as part of a $64 million civil settlement with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp, said people familiar with the matter.

* Warnaco Group Inc has chosen Chief Operating Officer Helen McCluskey to succeed Joseph Gromek as chief executive, as the apparel maker looks to shake off pressure from high cotton prices and slow growth in its big U.S. and European markets.

* Best Buy Co Inc used heavy Black Friday promotions and free holiday shipping on all Internet purchases to lure customers back. So sales at Best Buy stores rose for the first time in six quarters, including a 20 percent jump in Web sales.

* Consumers increased spending only modestly heading into the holiday season, failing to sustain momentum built in earlier months and often appearing to shift spending away from basics to pay for gifts.