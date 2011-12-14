Dec 14 The following were the top stories
in The Wall Street Journal on Wednesday. Reuters has not
verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Avon Products said it will replace Andrea Jung as
chief executive, as it separates the jobs of CEO and chairman
and makes Ms. Jung just chairman.
* Fed officials left their policy options open for 2012 but
took no actions and offered an assessment of the economy that
was guardedly more upbeat.
* Securities regulators and prosecutors are battling what
they say is a nationwide surge in investment fraud against baby
boomers.
* A CME Group executive testified at a Senate
hearing Tuesday that Jon Corzine might have known of an improper
shift in customer funds by MF Global Holdings Ltd
before the futures firm filed for bankruptcy protection.
* Olympus submitted corrected earnings reports for
the past five fiscal years as it races to avoid having its
shares delisted.
* Three former executives of failed Seattle lender
Washington Mutual Inc will put up a total of about
$400,000 and surrender $24 million in retirement and bonus
claims as part of a $64 million civil settlement with the
Federal Deposit Insurance Corp, said people familiar with the
matter.
* Warnaco Group Inc has chosen Chief Operating
Officer Helen McCluskey to succeed Joseph Gromek as chief
executive, as the apparel maker looks to shake off pressure from
high cotton prices and slow growth in its big U.S. and European
markets.
* Best Buy Co Inc used heavy Black Friday promotions
and free holiday shipping on all Internet purchases to lure
customers back. So sales at Best Buy stores rose for the first
time in six quarters, including a 20 percent jump in Web sales.
* Consumers increased spending only modestly heading into
the holiday season, failing to sustain momentum built in earlier
months and often appearing to shift spending away from basics to
pay for gifts.