Dec 15 The following were the top stories
* Japanese authorities are set to announce Friday that they
have brought the Fukushima Daiichi complex's reactors to a state
called cold shutdown, a milestone in stabilizing the site.
* The SEC is heading on a collision course with the federal
judge who rejected the proposed $285 million settlement between
the agency and Citigroup Inc.
* Research In Motion's falling share price is
ratcheting up pressure on directors to overhaul the company's
management structure, which has allowed the firm's two chiefs to
also serve as co-chairmen.
* Wall Street research analysts, who usually write rosy
reports on companies their firms take public, gave surprisingly
faint praise to the latest big Internet stock to hit the market,
discount deal site Groupon Inc.
* With foreign investors calling for a management overhaul,
scandal-hit Olympus Corp said Thursday it will aim to
hold an extraordinary shareholder meeting in March or April.
* Hasbro Inc, the manufacturer of such classics as
Monopoly, Scrabble and Operation, remains dogged by a disastrous
Christmas last year, when sales fell and profits plunged by 15
percent for the quarter.
* Nokia Corp is getting back into the U.S. smartphone
business with an entry-level model powered by Microsoft Corp.'s
latest Windows software and sold by T-Mobile USA.
* Three years after Siemens AG reached a record
foreign-bribery settlement with U.S. authorities, the German
industrial conglomerate is capitalizing on business from an
unexpected place-the U.S. government.
* Hewlett-Packard Co, still smarting from criticism
over the exit packages it awarded to ousted chief executives
Mark Hurd and Leo Apotheker, will limit severance payments it
makes to senior executives who are pushed out.