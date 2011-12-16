Dec 16 The following were the top stories
* A deal was reached on a $1 trillion spending bill to keep
the government operating after Friday, clearing the way for at
least a short-term extension of a payroll tax cut that is set to
expire.
* For many entrepreneurs, an IPO is a chance to make their
paper millions real. Zynga chief Mark Pincus is part of
a growing group of start-up founders who beat the IPO to the
punch.
* The crisis at Research in Motion Ltd shows no
sign of lifting, as the company said a long-awaited product
revamp would be delayed and its third-quarter earnings fell 71
percent.
* Cablevision's chief operating officer, Tom
Rutledge, quit abruptly, raising questions about both the future
of the New York cable operator and Mr. Rutledge's next move.
* The Beijing city government published new rules requiring
users of micro-blog services similar to Twitter in China to
register their identities with authorities.
* Jon Corzine told a House panel that he knew about an
overseas transfer of millions of dollars to a J.P. Morgan
account and that it was approved by the MF Global's
Chicago back office.
* Sony Corp's PlayStation Vita will be launched
Saturday, offering an important litmus test for whether
consumers still want a dedicated portable game machine in a
world where inexpensive and, sometimes free, games played on
smartphones are all the rage.
* Olympus Corp said it will consider selling a
stake to another company, as the camera maker's current and
former presidents dueled over how to revive the scandal-ridden
company.
* Morgan Stanley joined the legions of financial
firms beating a retreat amid tumultuous markets and economic
uncertainty, setting plans to cut 1,600 jobs.