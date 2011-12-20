UK PM May said wants broader consensus on Brexit plan -lawmaker
LONDON, June 12 Prime Minister Theresa May told Conservative lawmakers on Monday she wanted to build a broader consensus on Britain's plans for leaving the European Union.
Dec 20 The following were the top stories in The Wall Street Journal on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* AT&T Inc withdrew its $39 billion acquisition of T-Mobile USA, ending a nine-month fight and leaving both carriers groping for a way forward.
* Apple Inc was handed a legal victory that is bad news for rival Google Inc, as a U.S. trade agency ruled that some HTC smartphones that use the Internet company's Android software infringe an Apple patent.
* Google and KKR are expected to announce a joint investment in a California solar power project, showing investor interest in the industry amid expiring government incentives.
* The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers granted ConocoPhillips permission to develop the first commercial oil well in the National Petroleum Reserve in Alaska.
* Cable-industry veteran Tom Rutledge will become president and CEO of Charter Communications Inc, the country's fourth-largest cable operator.
* Japan government said Tuesday that Tokyo has selected Lockheed Martin Corp.'s F-35 Lightning II Joint Strike Fighter as its next-generation jet, capping a multiyear vetting process to upgrade its aging fleet.
* More than three years after Bernard Madoff's multibillion-dollar fraud came to light, a former employee at the convicted Ponzi-scheme operator's firm admitted to falsifying business records, which helped hide the decades-long scam.
PARIS, June 12 Qatar supports Kuwait's efforts to end a rift with Saudi Arabia and other Arab states, its foreign minister said on Monday, but the emirate remains puzzled over why "abusive measures" had been imposed on it.