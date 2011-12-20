Dec 20 The following were the top stories in The Wall Street Journal on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* AT&T Inc withdrew its $39 billion acquisition of T-Mobile USA, ending a nine-month fight and leaving both carriers groping for a way forward.

* Apple Inc was handed a legal victory that is bad news for rival Google Inc, as a U.S. trade agency ruled that some HTC smartphones that use the Internet company's Android software infringe an Apple patent.

* Google and KKR are expected to announce a joint investment in a California solar power project, showing investor interest in the industry amid expiring government incentives.

* The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers granted ConocoPhillips permission to develop the first commercial oil well in the National Petroleum Reserve in Alaska.

* Cable-industry veteran Tom Rutledge will become president and CEO of Charter Communications Inc, the country's fourth-largest cable operator.

* Japan government said Tuesday that Tokyo has selected Lockheed Martin Corp.'s F-35 Lightning II Joint Strike Fighter as its next-generation jet, capping a multiyear vetting process to upgrade its aging fleet.

* More than three years after Bernard Madoff's multibillion-dollar fraud came to light, a former employee at the convicted Ponzi-scheme operator's firm admitted to falsifying business records, which helped hide the decades-long scam.