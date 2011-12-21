Dec 21 The following were the top stories
in The Wall Street Journal on Wednesday. Reuters has not
verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* A group of hackers in China breached the computer defenses
of America's top business-lobbying group and gained access to
everything stored on its systems, including information about
its three million members.
* House Republicans dug in for a year-end standoff,
scuttling a temporary extension to a payroll-tax break.
* The European Union is facing austerity measures, political
turmoil and financial uncertainty. The Journal spoke with
families in six Euro Zone countries to hear first-hand the
dinner conversations shaped by the crisis.
* Investigators on the hunt for missing customer money from
MF Global are scrutinizing about $200 million moved to a company
account at J.P. Morgan Chase.
* Microsoft and Nokia in recent months
flirted with the idea of making a joint bid for Research In
Motion. The talks underscore the severity of the
challenges facing RIM.
* Honda plans to shift a major chunk of its
manufacturing to North America over the next two years to combat
a strengthening yen that has made Japanese-built cars too
expensive to export around the world.
* Activist fund Starboard Value has trained its guns on AOL
, arguing that the Internet company's strategy of
investing in Web content businesses isn't paying off for
investors.
* Asian stock markets rose sharply Wednesday, with exporters
advancing as upbeat U.S. housing data and a successful Spanish
debt auction overcame the recent drumbeat of bad news from
Europe.
* The biggest U.S. banks will be required to limit their
financial ties to one another under new proposed rules aimed at
preventing the collapse of one big institution from triggering a
larger, cascading crisis.
* Olympus Corp. has hired SMBC Nikko Securities
Inc. and Citigroup Inc. to help it raise fresh capital to
restore its battered financial health, people familiar with the
matter said Tuesday.
* European officials, to the anger of foreign air carriers,
have set up a controversial program to reduce carbon-dioxide
emissions from the world's jetliners. United Parcel Service Inc.
already has a plan to sidestep it-which will probably
end up creating more carbon.
* Oracle Corp., one of the technology industry's
bellwethers, sent unsettling signals Tuesday that economic
uncertainty is hurting corporate demand for high-tech products.
* Two pharmaceutical giants suffered big product setbacks
Tuesday, as AstraZeneca PLC said it would take a $380
million charge to discontinue development of experimental drugs
for depression and cancer, and Novartis AG said
potential safety problems are likely to undermine sales of the
hypertension pill Tekturna.